HEALTH CARE AUTHORITIES in Finland have traced a total of 29 coronavirus infections to a battery factory that is under construction in Skellefteå, Northern Sweden. Most of the infections have been detected in people employed at the construction site and the other five in people who are part of the inner circles of the employees.

The infections are linked to a cluster of at least 150 infections detected at the facility. At least 30 of the laboratory-confirmed infections were caused by the more transmissible coronavirus variant discovered in Great Britain.

With around 200 Finns working at the construction site, the news has fuelled concerns about the aggressive variant also in Finland.

Markku Broas, the chief physician of infectious diseases at Lapland Hospital District, on Tuesday told Helsingin Sanomat that almost all of the employees have been reached, referred to coronavirus testing and interviewed to determine the need for quarantine. The majority of them, he added, have been ordered into official quarantine, whereas a few dozen continue to work at the site.

“Some are still working in Sweden,” he said. “We’ve agreed that they’ll contact infectious diseases officials once they return to Finland. They’ll be referred to testing and subjected to a quarantine assessment.”

Authorities expect to find out in about a week whether the infections detected in Finland were caused by the British variant, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

People have returned from the constriction site to different parts of Finland. Infections linked to the cluster have been detected in the hospital districts of Länsi-Pohja, North Ostrobothnia, Central Ostrobothnia, Vaasa, Päijät-Häme, Pirkanmaa, Southwest Finland, and Helsinki and Uusimaa.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT