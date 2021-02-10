THL on Tuesday unveiled three possible scenarios for the spread of the variants discovered in Great Britain and South Africa. The scenarios vary based on variables such as the number of contacts people have, the extent and timing of restrictions, and the transmissibility of the variant.

THE FINNISH INSTITUTE for Health and Welfare (THL) has revealed that it expects the new coronavirus variants to account for roughly a half of new infections in Finland in May.

If the British variant, for example, is presumed to already be spreading in the population, it will become the prevalent strain in five months due to the fact that its transmissibility is about 1.5 times higher than the old variant, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

“The old virus strain will dominate for a few more months,” Anna Suomenrinne-Nordvik, a junior mathematician at THL, stated in a webinar on Tuesday.

Suomenrinne-Nordvik added that if the arrival of the variant is slowed down with strict new restrictions, it is possible to delay the increase in new infections until later parts of the spring. If they are not adopted until the spring, they would halt the increase in infections only if they remain in effect longer.

“Minimising the entry of the variant is the best way to delay the spread,” she told.

The restrictions used in the modellings were designed to decrease the reproduction number (r0) of the variants by 25 per cent. If the variants were presumed to have entered and begun spreading in the country in December, however, the benefits of the restrictions would be limited because the variants would increase their share of infections also during the restrictions.

“The reproduction number would still increase after the restrictions, and then the proactive restrictions would be pretty much good for nothing,” said Suomenrinne-Nordvik.

The scenarios are associated with considerable uncertainties as they do not, for example, account for the impact of vaccinations.

“The situation is constantly changing. The calculations are assumptions,” underlined Suomenrinne-Nordvik. “The share of infections caused by the mutations is being investigated. Vaccinations and seasonal variation weren’t analysed in the modellings.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT