Southwestern Finland Police Department revealed last week that its officers have wrapped up a pre-trial investigation into the suspected murder.

A PROSECUTOR has begun considering charges in the case of an 18-year-old female patient who died in suspicious circumstances in Salo Hospital, part of Turku University Hospital, in Southwest Finland in 2017.

The suspect is a nurse who was on duty at the time of the death, on 30 April 2017. The nurse has rejected all criminal accusations and has been in pre-trial detention during the investigation and the subject of an enhanced travel ban since December.

The death was investigated as murder due to the defenceless state of the victim.

The patient died of complications caused by propofol, an anaesthetic that had not been prescribed for her. The death initially caught the attention of a forensic pathologist, whose statement prompted the police to open the pre-trial investigation in 2018. The investigation was kept under wraps for around two years in order not to compromise the investigation.

“We were at a bit of a disadvantage when we launched the investigation, because foul-play suspicions didn’t emerge until some time after the suspected act,” Juha Kainonen, the detective superintendent in charge of the investigation at Southwestern Finland Police Department, explained in July 2020.

The investigation ramped up last summer as the officers began to conduct interrogations and utilise forcible measures. The motive of the suspect, however, remains a mystery.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT