The Ministry of Finance on Monday revealed it expects the national economy to expand by 10 per cent in 2019–2030, a rate that is roughly 50 per cent of that projected for Norway and Sweden. The sluggish growth can be attributed to a number of factors but, especially, to the immigration-driven growth of the working-age population in Norway and Sweden.

THE ECONOMIC GROWTH of Finland has failed to keep step with that of key comparable countries, highlights a report published by the Ministry of Finance.

“In Finland, the ratio of public debt to gross domestic product will continue growing after the coronavirus crisis, while the debt ratio of many comparable countries will stabilise or decrease. Without structural reforms, Finland’s development will continue to fall behind comparable countries. Is Finland still a Nordic country?” the report asks.

The authors of the report identified talent acquisition from abroad as a key remedy for the mismatch between the unemployed and job openings, a core labour market issue in Finland.

“Net immigration should increase substantially from the current annual level of approximately 18,000 people, as should the share of immigrants of the labour force,” they declared.

Another issue for the country is inability to integrate immigrants to the labour force as well as other Nordics.

The Ministry of Finance acknowledged that the possibility to address the skills shortage with immigration depends on the number and educational background of immigrants. Studies cited in the report indicate, for instance, that the employment rate is lower for immigrants of refugee backgrounds than other immigrants, although the situation can be improved with various policy measures.

Markku Stenborg, a senior advisor at the Ministry of Finance, pointed out that over 75-year-olds are currently the only growing age group in Finland. Both Norway and Sweden are contrastively also seeing growth in the working-age population.

“The solution could be to acquire skilled labour internationally. We should de-regulate work-based immigration, maybe even start actively recruiting international experts,” he stated to YLE.

The report also warned that the low employment rate and stagnant investment activity will not improve without successful economic reforms. Although labour productivity has only improved marginally in recent years, the preconditions for productivity growth are better than they appear at a glance, as internationally investments in research and innovation remain high relative to the population.

What is slightly puzzling is why productivity growth has been so muted despite the sound preconditions, according to the report. The answer is that the country has lost the momentum it gained from the drastic change in technology industries in the 1990s.

“More investments in research and product development than before are needed to achieve the same volume of innovations and productivity growth,” it reads.

The report drew particular attention to the importance of ensuring young people have access to sufficient research and development funding.

Investments in research can provide value in two ways, reminded Stenborg: “They enable companies to develop technologies themselves, but research and development also generates expertise that can be used to adopt technologies that have been developed elsewhere. We could sort of ride the research investments made by others.”

“Labour market cartel”

Although the authors largely refrained from forwarding any concrete proposals for measures, they repeatedly called for a shift toward local bargaining in the concluding chapter of the record.

Stenborg argued to Helsingin Sanomat that no other country in the world has the same kind of “labour market cartel” as Finland.

“Even if we didn’t cut anyone’s wage, it’d be easier to target wage increased at employees who are more productive. Workplaces could also decide if it’s necessary to pay double for work on Sundays, if that’s the reason for not being able to offer work on Sundays,” he said.

“When you go to a grocery shop, you’re the one who knows what you want. Others don’t. That’s why it’s more effective for you to decide yourself whether to buy [one brand of coffee or another]. A shopkeeper who’s familiar with the local environment will then make sure the products are available.”

His views were rejected by Ilkka Kaukoranta, the chief economist at the Central Organisation of Finnish Trade Unions (SAK). The Finnish bargaining system, he argued, is not unique as collective bargaining agreements reached through a coordinated process are a common denominator across the Nordics.

“There are differences in implementation between Finland and Sweden, but the end result is fairly similar: comprehensive collective bargaining agreements that ensure sufficient minimum wages, fairly limited wage dispersion and coordinated wage development,” he said to Helsingin Sanomat.

While labour market organisations should be analysed critically, the analyses should be conducted in a diverse and appropriate fashion, according to him.

“Labelling collective bargaining as a cartel and likening employees to coffee bags mainly cause second-hand embarrassment,” he retorted to Helsingin Sanomat.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT