Joonatan Haapalainen , the chairperson at YFK, told Helsingin Sanomat on Monday that the facilities had been rented to an individual who was planning to throw a birthday party.

OFFICERS at Helsinki Police Department have launched a pre-trial investigation into a rave organised in the facilities of Helsinki Pharmacy Students’ Association (YFK) in Sörnäinen, a central neighbourhood of the Finnish capital, on Saturday.

“Judging by the photos I’ve seen, there were so many people that the event wasn’t in line with what was agreed upon when the booking was made,” he commented to the daily newspaper.

MTV on Sunday reported that footage shared on social media indicates that the partygoers were dancing without face coverings in close proximity to one another along to music played by a disc jockey.

Helsinki Police Department on Monday communicated it decided to open the investigation after learning more about the nature of the party. Its officers checked up on the party while it was ongoing but ruled based on the information at their disposal at the moment that it was a private event and, as a result, did not intervene.

Superintendent Heikki Porola stressed that the Regional State Administrative Agencies’ (AVI) instructions should be followed and no events with more than 10 attendees or events disguised as private events should be held.

The officers suspect that the party in question was disguised as a private event, he confirmed to Helsingin Sanomat. “That’s what it’s looking like right now,” he said.

He added that the officers have yet to determine what the offence could be, estimating that it could be linked to any possible disturbance caused to outsiders. “We’re naturally not talking about any sort of major crime.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT