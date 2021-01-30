According to the press release of Psychotherapy Centre Vastaamo, the company has been placed in liquidation and strives to continue its operations as usual during the liquidation period. Kela is investigating the effects of this decision on Kela’s customers.

The Social Insurance Institution of Finland, Kela aims to ensure that the therapeutic relationships of Vastaamo’s clients could continue with the same therapist. Vastaamo has also reported that its primary aim is to ensure the continuity of the therapies of its clients.

According to preliminary calculations, a possible termination of Vastaamo's operations would affect approximately 2,800 Kela customers. Of these customers, about 180 are customers who receive intensive medical rehabilitation and about 2,600 are customers who receive rehabilitative psychotherapy.

– We strive with all means possible to ensure that the therapeutic relationship can continue with the current therapist. If this is not possible, we will assist in finding a new therapist, says Mikko Toivanen, Head of Kela’s Centre of Expertise.

Kela will inform its customers about the Vastaamo case again when more detailed information is available.

