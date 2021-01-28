The Finnish majority state-owned airline stated this morning that the negative test must be no older than 72 hours at the start of the journey. Passengers are also allowed to board its flights by presenting a doctor’s certificate indicating that they have fully recovered from a coronavirus infection in the past six months.

Proof of vaccination, on the other hand, does not yet enable a passenger to board a flight to Finland.

The requirements do not apply to under 12-year-old passengers or passengers transferring to international connecting flights at Helsinki Airport, as long as no such proof is required by the destination country.

“This requirement complements our other comprehensive measures both onboard and at airports to ensure safe travel during the pandemic,” said Jaakko Schildt, the chief operating officer at Finnair.

“This is also in line with the increasing trend of countries requiring a negative test result for entry.”

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) has recommended that all airlines require passengers to present proof of a negative coronavirus test before boarding an aircraft bound for Finland.

Finland on Wednesday toughened its entry restrictions considerably, saying entry is allowed only for essential work assignments for the next 30 days.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT