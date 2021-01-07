The cost-cutting measures were ironed out in consultative negotiations initiated by the restaurant giant with its entire staff of 1,300 in October 2020.

NOHO PARTNERS , a company operating more than 200 restaurants in Finland, has announced its decision to eliminate 55 positions, temporarily lay off around 600 employees and convert 15 positions from permanent to temporary.

The exact number of temporarily laid off employees and the duration of the lay-offs will be specified at a later date.

Noho Partners said the aim of the statutory process was to re-organise its organisation primarily in regard to management and supervisory duties. The positions to be cut include management positions, administrative restaurant positions and expert positions in sales and marketing.

The company argued last autumn that the cost-cutting measures are required due to the strict measures adopted to combat the coronavirus epidemic in Finland. The goal of the measures, it said, was to minimise the financial effects of the pandemic and adjust its operations to the decline in volume caused by the restrictions.

Noho Partners’ restaurants in Finland include Elite, Savoy and Stefan’s Steakhouse.

