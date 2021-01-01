The Social Insurance Institution of Finland (Kela) is investigating the effects of the new agreement on social security entitlements of Brits living in Finland . The transition period for the withdrawal agreement between the United Kingdom and the EU ends on 31 December 2020. The EU and the United Kingdom concluded the negotiations on their future relationship on 24 December 2020.

The new agreement will be applied temporarily, until it is definitely approved. Kela investigates how the new agreement affects social security entitlements.

The withdrawal agreement also henceforth guarantees the social security entitlements for persons who have moved between the EU countries and the United Kingdom before 31 December 2020 as well as for their family members. Moving between countries means moving from one country to another or starting work or studies in another country. After the transition period, the social security entitlements for persons who move between the EU countries and the United Kingdom depend on the contents of the new agreement between the United Kingdom and the EU. The new agreement applies to persons who move between the countries on or after 1 January 2021. Kela currently investigates the effects of the new agreement on social security entitlements.

Updated information on Kela’s Brexit webpage

The webpage Information about Brexit provides information about the effects of Brexit on your social security entitlements if your residence, work or studies in Finland or in the United Kingdom has started before the end of the transition period or starts after it.

Kela will supplement the information on the page with information on the effects of the new agreement on social security entitlements as soon as possible.

Additional information about Brexit and what it means for the social security benefits available from Kela could be found here.

