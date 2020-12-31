The Finnish state-owned alcohol retailer Alko Oy has a lot to offer customers who are celebrating at home this New Year’s, but due to the unique algorithm that determines the prices of their products, there are definitely ways to shop smarter for the upcoming year.

There are some misconceptions about how prices are determined at Alko, but it is really a rather straightforward formula that determines the prices: market cost + alcohol tax + Alko's profit margin multiplier + bottle deposit for the recycling fees + the value added tax (VAT) = a product’s cost.

Drink type Multiplier Vodkas, clear spirits (gins etc) >= 15% abv 1,56 Other spirits (cognac, whiskey, rum etc.) >= 15% 1,50 Strong wines (Vermouth, sherry, etc.) 1,54 Red wine 1,54 White wine 1,54 Rose 1,54 Sparkling wines 1,54 Other mild wines 1,54 Cider 1,54 Long drinks 1,81 Beer 1,67 Non-alcoholic (mixers, beers, wines etc.) 1,54

Typically, a more metropolitan area will get a much higher price than a smaller town, but Alko keeps prices in Helsinki the same as the smallest town in Lapland, so you can be confident that you are not missing out on a better deal elsewhere.

“There are a couple of reasons for the unified prices. Firstly, the Alcohol Act states that the monopoly has to make decisions on listing products and but also pricing them, and the prices have to be impartial, transparent and equal across geographical areas. There is a business-driven reason to this as well. We are a centrally operated retail chain and we want to serve our customers equally across Finland, and we have a web store, so we need to keep prices standardised,” Jussi Tan, Head of Development of Selections & Products at Alko Oy, explained why it makes sense for Alko to keep the prices the same throughout Finland. “Finnish customers look for a good price to quality ratio.”

When asked which products met that price to quality ratio, Tan cautioned that Alko cannot recommend individual products, “to retain impartiality.” But he did explain which price ranges might be a good indication of a good deal.

“The alcohol tax is the same regardless of the cost of the product,” Tan explained, “It is based on the volume of alcohol in the product. So a 100 euro bottle of wine will have the same tax as a 20 euro bottle of wine. But the pricing coefficient determines that we take a lower profit margin on wines over 25 euros. So these are generally going to be a better deal.”

As well, there is no tariff on products imported from within the European Union, so those have potential to be competitively priced even when compared to retailers in their country of origin. “There are examples of wines that are very premium,” said Tan, “hundreds or thousands of euros—where they are up to fifty percent cheaper than they would be outside of Finland.”

The monopoly also gives Alko leverage in purchasing products on the market, but paying the lowest price for a product is not the ultimate goal of Alko. Rather, Alko has an obligation to ensuring that their products safeguard a healthy supply chain. Tan describes how Alko acquires a new product into their portfolio. “When we are looking for a new product, we publish a list of specifications, such as red wine, country of origin, region, maybe the grape or varietal, and certain attributes, such as taste profile and whether it is organic or not. As well, we will list the price point that we are looking for, such as, let’s say 14 euros.”

The prices are always researched by Alko to ensure that it is a fair price. “Noteworthy is that we are not trying to push for the lowest possible price,” Tan said, “because one of our core responsibility is that there is fair and decent compensation for the farmworkers and everyone in the supply chain.”

With that in mind, consumers can be confident that purchases are both ethical as well as competitively priced. “As a retailer we have our own costs that we cover with our margin,” Tan said, “but of course being a nationwide retail chain our overheads are covered efficiently.”

Converted to euros, with all taxes added, the prices at the Swedish and Pennsylvania liquor monopolies, and the Estonian Viinarannasta look pretty similar to Alko's prices, at least as long as you treat yourself to a nice bottle of champagne to celebrate the end of 2020. Here are some champagne price comparisons to toast the new year:

Tristan Reid

Helsinki Times