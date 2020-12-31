TUI Finland, a subsidiary of TUI Nordic, revealed to the newspaper that the commencement of vaccinations has accelerated holiday package sales especially in the last three weeks, with demand particularly high for Crete and Rhodes in Greece.

THE COMMENCEMENT of Covid-19 vaccinations has prompted Finns to book holidays to their favourite destinations, such as Greece, the Canary Islands and Thailand, reports Helsingin Sanomat.

Etla Economic Research on Tuesday predicted that next year will signify the end of the economic crisis set off by the coronavirus pandemic. “A natural part of the recovery will be bars filling up with people and Gran Canaria drawing [holidaymakers],” noted Aki Kangasharju, the managing director of Etla.

Researchers agree that a vaccine will be decisive for halting the economic nosedive, as without a reliable and effective vaccine it is difficult to predict the behaviour of people.

The sales of holiday packages have effectively dried up for major travel agencies, with the government urging people to avoid unnecessary travel. TUI Finland, for example, has cancelled all of its package holidays to overseas destinations until the beginning of February. Aurinkomatkat and Tjäreborg, meanwhile, have cancelled their until the end of February.

It seems, however, that consumers are increasingly optimistic that the situation will improve by next summer, even though the vaccinations have only begun. Hanna Nohynek, a chief physician at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), told Helsingin Sanomat on Sunday that the vaccinations of healthy working-age people could begin sometime in March or April.

The built-up desire to explore other parts of the world is currently expected to have an impact especially on the winter season of 2021–2022.

“Overall, you could say that the spring is still quite uncertain and people are in a holding pattern. Sales have been busy for next summer, however. Rhodes has been the most popular [destination], but Turkey has also sold surprisingly well,” Jessica Virtanen, the trading manager at Tjäreborg, stated to Helsingin Sanomat.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT