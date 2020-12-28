The roughly 1,200-resident municipality saw the temperature plunge to -41.1°C at around 11pm on Boxing Day, a reading that broke the previous cold-temperature record of the winter by 10 degrees, according to YLE.

THE MERCURY in thermometers dropped to its lowest level this winter late on Sunday in Utsjoki, the northernmost municipality in Finland.

The mercury dropped below -35°C also at several other weather stations in Finnish Lapland.

The cold weather, however, is forecast to give way to higher temperatures in the coming days due to a warm-weather front arriving from the south. The Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI) is forecasting that temperatures will hover five to 10 degrees below the freezing point in eastern and northern parts and on both sides of the freezing point in central and southern parts of the country between Monday and Wednesday.

“[Weather] in the Lake Inarinjärvi region may still not be overcast, but there won’t be any more -40-degree temperatures,” Juha Tuomaala, a meteorologist on duty at FMI, told STT on Sunday.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT