The use of fossil fuels and peat in energy production fell by seven per cent from the previous year, driven especially by a drop of 20 per cent in coal use and eight per cent in peat use.

ENERGY CONSUMPTION in Finland decreased by one per cent from the previous year to 1.36 million terajoules in 2019, reports statistics Finland. Electricity consumption, in turn, decreased by two per cent to 86 terawatt hours, primarily due to a drop in consumption in manufacturing.

Carbon dioxide emissions from fuel use consequently declined by seven per cent to 53.1 million tonnes of carbon-dioxide equivalents.

The use of renewable energy crept up by one per cent, with renewable energy sources accounting for almost 38 per cent of total consumption and 43 per cent of final consumption. Statistics Finland highlighted that less than one-fifth, or 18 per cent, of total consumption was covered with renewable energy in 1990.

The use of nuclear energy jumped by about five per cent to account for 18 per cent of total consumption.

Finland has exceeded its 38-per-cent target for the share of renewable energy of final consumption since 2014. Only Sweden has reported a higher share for renewable energy of final consumption in the European Union.

The increase in renewable energy consumption was driven particularly by what was already the fourth consecutive year-on-year increase in the use of wood fuels, which made up 28 per cent of total consumption in Finland. The production of hydropower contrastively fell for the fourth year in succession, whereas that of wind power hit a new record high following the start-up of almost 80 wind farms in 2019.

A total of 66 terawatt hours of electricity used in the country was produced by domestically, signalling a drop of 1.5 terawatt hours from 2018. The share of net electricity imports rose by 0.5 percentage points to 23 per cent of consumption, driven by a 16-per-cent jump in imports from Sweden.

Imports from Russia contrastively fell by three per cent.

