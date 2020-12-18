THL on Friday reported that antibodies were found in 792, or 91 per cent, of the 867 samples tested thus far with its microneutralisation assay, a test that specifically detects functional antibodies.

A STUDY by the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) has found that a substantial share of people who contracted the new coronavirus last spring had high levels of antibodies six months after the infection.

“The antibodies surviving for such a long time in such a high share of people who had contracted the virus is a promising finding, and especially the discovery of neutralising antibodies could signify a longer-term protection against the disease,” highlighted Merit Melin, a senior scientist at THL.

The subjects of the serological study were over 18-year-old people who had tested positive for the new coronavirus at least six months before the start of the study, in October. The first blood samples for the study were drawn in November, with more than 1,150 people from five hospital districts participating to date.

Neutralising antibodies were found in the samples of all 129 of the subjects who had required hospital care due to the infection.

The antibodies target the spike protein of the virus, similarly to the majority of vaccines under development. Studies have found not only that vaccines can produce at least a comparable, if not stronger, antibody response than a natural infection, but also that high levels of the antibodies are produced in both young adults and the elderly by mRNA vaccines.

Although it is likely that neutralising antibodies provide protection against symptoms or serious symptoms caused by a new infection, it remains unknown how high levels are required for the protection and how long the protection lasts, reminded THL.

“Our discovery that neutralising antibodies survive in most people for six months after the infection increases optimism also about the long-term protection provided by vaccines,” said Arto Palmu, a research manager at THL.

THL and the City of Helsinki in October reported that a coronavirus infection generates antibodies that last at least four months in the human body.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT