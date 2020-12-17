Eeva Ruotsalainen , a deputy chief physician at HUS, told the newspaper that the vaccinations could start before the first full week of next year if vaccines are delivered earlier than expected to Finland.

THE HOSPITAL DISTRICT of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS) could start vaccinating frontline health care workers against the disease caused by the new coronavirus as soon as the week starting on 28 December, reports Helsingin Sanomat.

“We’d be ready to start the vaccinations in week 53. The first target group would be those treating coronavirus patients and personnel in nursing homes, including personnel participating in collecting and analysing samples for coronavirus tests,” she said.

Ruotsalainen also dismissed claims that the first batch of vaccines have already been distributed to HUS Pharmacy. Lasse Lehtonen, the director of diagnostics at HUS, told YLE earlier yesterday that “significant amounts” of the vaccine have been delivered to the pharmacy and are waiting for the market authorisation.

“No vaccines have been delivered to HUS Pharmacy,” retorted Ruotsalainen.

“The EMA will discuss approving the vaccines next Monday and, if the market authorisation is approved by the European Commission, we can then start handling the logistics of the vaccines.”

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Tuesday revealed it will hold an extraordinary meeting to weigh up the possibility of granting market authorisation to the vaccine developed by Pfizer and Biontech on 21 December.

Helsingin Sanomat on Tuesday wrote that the vaccinations of health care staff are set to start in the five hospital districts in the spreading stage of the epidemic – HUS, Kymenlaakso, North Ostrobothnia, Päijät-Häme and South-west Finland – in the week beginning on 4 January.

Marja-Liisa Mäntymaa, the chief medical officer at Social and Health Services in Kymenlaakso, said the district will seek to take advantage of any early vaccine deliveries.

“If we take delivery of the vaccine in a form that means we have to administer it during the days between Christmas and New Year’s, we’d aim to administer each dose accordingly,” she stated to Helsingin Sanomat.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT