The pre-trial investigation, however, has determined that there is no concrete threat against the public figures mentioned in media reports on Friday.

THE NATIONAL BUREAU of Investigation (KRP) has confirmed it is investigating a case in which people with far-right beliefs are suspected of firearm offences and preparation of an aggravated offence against the health or life of others.

“The case is serious and extensive, and it is being investigated thoroughly in close co-operation with officials,” reads a press release from KRP.

MTV on Friday reported that the targets of the offence were Prosecutor General Raija Toiviainen and Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo (Greens). It wrote that the information was confirmed by both KRP and Heikki Stenius, the district prosecutor in charge of investigations involving police crime in Finland.

The Office of the Prosecutor General tweeted that Stenius is not investigating a single suspected offence against Ohisalo or Toiviainen.

Helsingin Sanomat wrote that it has obtained information indicating that the group of firearm enthusiasts at the core of the case includes a senior sergeant from Helsinki Police Department. The investigation, it added, apparently will also seek to determine whether the officer has leaked classified police information.

Sanna Springare, the officer in charge of the investigation at KRP, was tight-lipped about the details of the case, stating only that the case is linked to a far-right group of people and has dealt with plans made against groups regarded as enemies. No professional politicians, however, are among the plaintiffs in the matter, she underlined to the newspaper.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT