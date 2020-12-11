The officials stated yesterday in a joint press conference that the incidence of the new coronavirus has not decreased despite the tightening of restrictions on social lives and the burden on hospital care is higher than last spring.

THE CORONAVIRUS SITUATION in Finland is serious, remind officials from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, and the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

“You could say that we’re on a knife edge,” characterised Liisa-Maria Voipio-Pulkki, the director of strategic affairs at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. “The next week or two will determine the direction we’re heading in.”

Taneli Puumalainen, the chief physician in charge of infectious diseases control at THL, added that the death toll from the virus has increased sharply in recent weeks.

“This is because outbreaks in nursing homes have been detected in the areas of several hospital districts. The situation is similar to what we witnessed last spring in that regard, but luckily it’s not as difficult,” he stated.

The same phenomenon is the reason for the surge in demand for hospital care, according to Puumalainen. Overall, however, the serious situation and possibility of the disease spreading through mass exposures continue to affect the entire country.

“It has often been thought that the coronavirus is a problem for Uusimaa. But that’s not the case,” he stated.

THL on Thursday reported that the virus has claimed the lives of 442 people in Finland, representing an increase of nine from Wednesday. The number of patients in hospital care rose by 13 to 219, while that of patients in intensive care fell by two to 25.

The virus presently has an incidence of slightly more than 100 per 100,000 inhabitants in Finland, a rate that is roughly one-third of the average in Europe.

“Our situation is alarming but still fairly good in European comparison,” said Puumalainen.

Both THL and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health underscored that the upholding of effective and anticipatory restrictions is necessary to slow down the spread of the virus. No announcement on additional restrictions was made yesterday, as officials will continue to monitor the effects of the restrictions tightened at the end of November.

“Maybe we can say what direction we’re heading in in a week,” said Mika Salminen, the head of health security at THL.

Voipio-Pulkki estimated that the everyday choices and actions of citizens are even more important for the effort to slow down the epidemic than the restrictions. “Everyone’s daily behaviour is the decisive factor,” she told.

THL on Wednesday stated that people should celebrate the holidays only with as small a group of close friends and family as possible and turn to alternative methods of communication to visiting and getting together with relatives. People should also practise good hygiene and social distancing at necessary meetings and try to avoid crowds when shopping for Christmas.

“If you have any symptoms, you have to get tested,” stressed Puumalainen. “Spending Christmas in quarantine isn’t too bad. It’s a lot better than being uncertain when visiting relatives and spreading the disease.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT