The 10-year action plan, they argue, has been implemented poorly and failed to halt the deterioration of the Baltic Sea.

NEARLY TWO DOZEN environmental organisations have expressed their disappointment with the action plan for protecting the Baltic Sea by Baltic Marine Environment Protection Commission (Helcom).

The action plan will expire next year. Helcom on Monday organised a meeting for the heads of delegations to discuss the action plan for the next 10-year period on Monday, with a decision on the plan to be taken by ministers in October 2021.

The environmental organisations stated in a joint press release that although some of the demands they made last spring have been taken into consideration, the draft action plan fails to place enough emphasis on old and new problems such as eutrophication, underwater noise and the effects of the climate emergency.

“It fails to tackle firmly the severe damage caused to marine animals by underwater noise and provide the protection desperately needed by the extremely endangered species of harbour porpoise and European eel in the Baltic Sea,” said Vanessa Ryan, a marine conservation officer at WWF Finland.

“Some Helcom countries have objected to tackling underwater noise on grounds that there is no scientific evidence of its adverse effects. This is not true,” she added. “Several scientific studies confirm that both intermittent and constant underwater noise is a serious threat to marine animals.”

The draft plan also neglects to take into account the adverse effects of the climate emergency, according to the environmental organisations.

“Climate change will cause the water temperature to rise and salinity to decrease, and shrink the habitat of animals reliant on sea ice cover, such as Baltic seal,” highlighted Tapani Veistola, the head of nature conservation at the Finnish Association for Nature Conservation.

“We demand that the action plan for protecting the Baltic Sea is linked clearly to climate objectives, such as the achievement of carbon neutrality by all countries in the Baltic Sea region by 2040.”

WWF Finland pointed out that it regularly reviews how the countries have promoted the implementation of the action plan. The conclusion of its latest review was jarring: shortcomings were found in the actions of all countries.

“It is a shame that the […] countries have at their disposal a commonly agreed mechanism for protecting the Baltic Sea, but it cannot be utilised fully because of the narrow national interests of the countries,” lamented Ryan.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT