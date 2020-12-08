Statistics Finland reported at the end of last month that the prices of old residential units in housing companies increased by 8.0 per cent year-on-year in Tampere and 5.4 per cent in Helsinki but fell by 5.3 per cent in Oulu and 1.0 per cent in Turku in October.

House prices increased by 4.1 per cent in the capital region, 3.4 per cent in the nine municipalities surrounding the region and 2.6 per cent in Espoo and Kauniainen.

Prices in Helsinki remain significantly higher than those in other parts of the country, with one square metre costing an average of 4,545 euros. A 30-square metre unit, thereby, costs an average of 141,727 euros, representing an increase of nearly 7,500 euros from October 2019.

In Tampere, the average cost of a square metre stood at 2,620 euros, with the year-on-year increase for 30 square metres adding up to 6,300 euros. In Oulu and Turku, the average prices of 30-square-metre flats have computationally fallen respectively by 2,800 and 680 euros to 52,500 and 68,160 euros.

House prices have crept up in the longer term also in Turku. Old units in housing companies have gained 14.6 per cent in value since 2015, a little more than the 14.0 per cent recorded in Tampere but less than the 19 per cent recorded in Helsinki.

Excluding the capital region, house prices have dropped by 4.4 per cent in Finland since 2015.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT