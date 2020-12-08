The sweeping restrictions, for example, set a maximum limit of 10 attendees for public events, suspended indoor leisure activities and halted in-person instruction in upper-secondary education.

THE RESTRICTIONS adopted in Helsinki and Uusimaa roughly a week ago to contain the spread of the new coronavirus have yet to reverse the trajectory of coronavirus infections and patients, Markku Mäkijärvi , the chief medical officer at the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS), told Helsingin Sanomat on Monday.

“The infections haven’t started to decline at least yet. The number of mass exposures additionally remains relatively high and contact-tracing is dragging behind in some parts [of the region],” said Mäkijärvi.

He revealed that around 1,600 infections were detected in the hospital district last week and, even though the daily numbers did not vary terribly, the trajectory is still upward. The best-case scenario is therefore that the increase in infections has come to a stop but has yet to start declining.

The number of people hospitalised with a coronavirus infection, by contrast, is presently at its highest level since the start of the autumn, with 56 people in hospital and 18 in intensive care with the virus in HUS.

“At the end of last week it seemed like fewer new patients were being admitted, but the numbers from last weekend were once again high,” Mäkijärvi said to Helsingin Sanomat.

He reminded that the real impact of the strict restrictions is unlikely to have a visible impact on the number of infections until two weeks from their adoption, meaning approximately a week from today.

“The change will start with the number of infections. If the number starts to decline, then it’s looking promising. The change probably won’t happen for a while as far as patients are concerned.”

Helsingin Sanomat wrote last weekend that the movement of people has increased from the previous week in certain parts of Helsinki, judging by mobile data collected by Telia. The finding stands in stark contrast with the ultimate goal of the restrictions – reducing movement and social contacts – and was described as worrying by Mäkijärvi.

“It negates the fact that the restrictions have been tightened and people should be complying with them,” he said. “I’m very worried about our ability to really slow down the epidemic’s second wave and turn it into a decline.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT