TAYS has ordered nurses and physicians who have been exposed to the new coronavirus to “applied quarantines”, meaning they must work as usual but must not go shopping or use public transport, for example.

THE UNION of Health and Social Care Professionals in Finland (Tehy) has lodged a complaint with the parliamentary ombudsman over the quarantine orders issued to employees of Tampere University Hospital (TAYS).

Tehy on Monday argued that the practice is in violation of the communicable diseases act.

“It is our opinion that this presents a risk to both patient safety and staff safety. The employer is responsible for the safety of staff and it is our opinion that this [practice] is undermining it,” Kari Tiainen, the head of legal services at Tehy, stated to YLE.

The trade union also viewed that the practice is the result of an insufficient number of trained nurses and physicians at TAYS.

Raija Ruoranen, the director of human resources at TAYS, stated to the public broadcaster that justification for the practice is found in the instructions issued by the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

The instructions, she said, state that an employee who has been exposed to but not tested positive for the virus can continue to work or return to work before the end of the quarantine if other means do not suffice to secure the operations of the health care unit in question. Employees ordered into applied quarantine are additionally obliged to wear surgical nose-and-mouth masks and prohibited from treating patients with severe immunodeficiencies.

She added that the option has been utilised in two to three instances where not doing so would have undermined the operations of the unit and limited the treatment of patients significantly.

“These kinds of situations come up suddenly and the decisions must be made quickly. We don’t have the kind of leeway that would allow us to free up resources [from elsewhere] without having an effect on other activities,” said Ruoranen.

Juho Kasanen, a legal advisor at Tehy, told Tehy-lehti, the member magazine of the roughly 160,000-member trade union, that similar practices have been utilised also in other hospital districts.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT