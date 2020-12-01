The Finnish government announced at the beginning of the autumn that labour market organisations have been granted a few months to agree on measures to boost employment among ageing job seekers and create about 10,000–12,000 jobs.

NEGOTIATIONS between Finnish labour market organisations over measures to improve employment among over 55-year-olds have ended inconclusively.

The deadline for their proposal was on Monday, 30 November.

“The employment talks of labour market organisations have ended inconclusively despite a genuine effort [to reach an agreement],” tweeted Jyri Häkämies, the chief executive of the Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK).

The measures were to be part of a government-led effort to supplement the ranks of the jobless with 31,000 people during the course of the autumn. The government has committed to making a decision on the necessary measures by the end of 2020.

The organisations convened in a last-minute effort to find common ground at 2pm on Monday. While employer organisations offered some concessions, they were turned down as insufficient by trade unions, which accused employers of an unwillingness to take on additional costs to improve employee protection in the event of re-structuring.

Häkämies on Monday expressed his regret with the failure to agree on the additional days of unemployment allowance, also known as the unemployment path to retirement.

“Studies indicate that eliminating the path to retirement would have a clearly positive impact on the employment of elderly people. We would have also improved the labour-market position of elderly workers. From EK’s perspective, there was an attempt to lade businesses with an unreasonable burden,” he said in a press release from EK.

Trade unions, similarly, voiced their regret with the collapse of negotiations.

“The employment of laid-off people would have been improved by increasing training, lengthening the employment leave and expediting the commencement of job seeking already during the notice period. The duration of training for the event of re-structuring would have increased to two or three months depending on the length of the employment relationship,” they stated.

The unions argued that their proposal would have secured the livelihood of ageing job seekers also in the future even if the age limit for the additional days of unemployment allowance was raised to 65 years.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT