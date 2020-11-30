Etla reported last week that industrial output in the country decreased by 5.6 per cent year-on-year between January and September, substantially less than the average of nearly 10 per cent recorded elsewhere in Europe.

THE FINNISH ECONOMY has been left relatively unscathed by the global crisis set off by the coronavirus pandemic, views Etla Economic Research.

The tourism and restaurant industry has been the worst-hit industry also in Finland, with value added about to fall by 30 per cent from the previous year.

“The official restrictions, as well as the choices of consumers, targetting tourism and restaurant services have led to a completely unusual situation in the whole industry. The industry will recover partly next year if the pandemic remains under control, but a full recovery will take more time,” commented Birgitta Berg-Andersson of Etla.

Minister of Finance Matti Vanhanen (Centre) told YLE on Sunday that the relatively small overall impact on the national economy is a consequence of the successful effort by the government and local authorities to control the epidemic.

“Taking care of the epidemic also provides the best economic result. That’s what we’ve proved here,” he said.

Although the ongoing second wave of infections will inevitably also have an impact on the economy, Vanhanen is confident that the outlook will brighten as soon as next year. Statistics Finland, for example, has stated that the gross domestic product could grow by around three per cent from this year.

The Finnish government has issued its seventh and final supplementary budget of the year, deciding to extend the second cost support scheme adopted to enable businesses to withstand the crisis.

“We introduced an option to the winter framework in advance so that, if we need a third round of cost support for companies, if companies report losses of that magnitude at both before and after the turn of the year, we’ll have a 500-million-euro appropriation for that. That hasn’t been activated yet,” Vanhanen stated to YLE.

He added that the objective of the supplementary budget is also to anticipate for needs that emerge in the winter by securing the resources health care providers and municipalities need because of the crisis.

The time for fiscal adjustments or cost cuts will not come until 2022, according to Vanhanen. Both Finland and Europe will continue to stimulate their economies to make sure they can resume growth following the introduction of a vaccine against the virus.

The stimulus efforts, he underlined, must be credible.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT