According to the Director of Laboratory at Finnish Customs Pirjo Saino , extra virgin olive oil is of the highest quality. The oil must be flawless and possess fruity organoleptic characteristics. “Virgin olive oil, on the other hand, may have some sensory defects, albeit very minor ones,” she says.

In a recently published press release, Finnish Customs announced that their laboratory found five out of the nine extra virgin olive oils they tested did not meet European quality standards .

Based on their organoleptic qualities, the following batches of oil were found to be common virgin olive oils rather than extra virgin olive oils: Urtekram Always Organic olive oil extra virgin (country of origin: Tunisia); Olitalia Extra virgin olive oil (Italy); R, Rajamäen EKSTRA-NEITSYTOLIIVIÖLJY LUOMU (Spain); Aduki Luomu extra neitsyt oliiviöljy (Spain) and FONTANA Extra virgin olivolja (Spain).

The latter two oils also did not include the additional labeling required for olive oil and the storage instructions. The oils were selected based on results from earlier operations. Other criteria included different suppliers and random samples.

The results of the tests only apply to the batches in question. The oils are still safe to use, even if the quality class differs from that which is stated. The remaining products in stock have been banned from sale, however.

The organoleptic quality of olive oil can also change during storage due to the effect of factors such as time and storage conditions.

In Finland, it is mandatory to test at least four samples of extra virgin olive oil every year. The next operation is planned for 2021.












