THE CONFEDERATION of Finnish Industries (EK) on Monday announced it will surrender its seat on a tripartite task force appointed to promote the transparency of salary information and reduce wage inequality in Finland.

Katja Leppänen, a senior legal adviser at EK, told Helsingin Sanomat before the meeting that she will not be attending. The decision not to do so, she added, is all but unprecedented in her almost 20-year career at the business advocacy.

“At least I’m not aware of us ever leaving a tripartite task force in the middle of its tenure before,” she stated to the daily newspaper.

She said EK decided to abandon the task force in protest of the approach taken by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. The ministry, she explained, has violated the principles of tripartite legislative co-operation by not allowing the task force the opportunity to investigate the issue at hand and weigh up different alternatives.

“[I]t has effectively made the decision in advance. The labour market organisations are there only to approve the decision made by the ministry, and we refuse to be part of such a masquerade.”

The government has in its action plan committed to promoting the elimination of “unjustified pay disparities and pay discrimination” by adopting statutory measures to improve the transparency of wages.

The objective has been welcomed more readily by trade unions than employer organisations, according to Helsingin Sanomat. Chief shop stewards are already authorised to request an inquiry into suspected cases of wage discrimination, but the underutilisation of the opportunity has been interpreted as evidence of a need for greater wage transparency.

EK is not completely opposed to increasing transparency, stressed Leppänen.

“The task force has engaged in no no genuine discussions about the tools. The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health already in the second meeting presented a legislative clause it had drafted to radically increase the transparency of wage information. [Its] attitude is that the issue has been investigated thoroughly enough. We disagree,” she said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT