Western Uusimaa Police Department on Tuesday reported that the boy has been detained on probable cause of attempted manslaughter and attempted robbery over an incident that took place in Tolsa, an eastern neighbourhood of Kirkkonummi, on 2 October.

A 16-YEAR-OLD BOY is suspected of two separate attempted manslaughters that occurred this autumn in Kirkkonummi, Southern Finland.

The other five people suspected in connection with the incident include a 15-year-old person. The pre-trial investigation has been wrapped up and the case presented to a prosecutor for consideration of charges.

The 16-year-old boy is also the lone suspected in an attempted manslaughter that occurred in downtown Kirkkonummi on 26 September.

Both of the victims sustained multiple stab wounds in the incident, according to Western Uusimaa Police Department.

Nina Kangas, the detective chief inspector in charge of the already concluded investigation, said it is “very rare” that people as young as this are suspected of extremely serious offences and, especially, that a single individual is linked to two incidents that took place over such a short period of time.

“I do not remember a single similar case from my years of service, but we are dealing with a very unusual case,” she said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT