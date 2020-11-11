The proposal would classify countries as high-risk countries if they in the past two weeks have reported at least twice as many coronavirus cases per 100,000 inhabitants than Finland.

THE MINISTRY of Social Affairs and Health on Tuesday presented its proposal for revamping the criteria based on which travellers are required to take coronavirus tests and observe quarantines upon their arrival in Finland.

Travellers from such countries could be ordered into a quarantine for up to 10 days by a physician of infectious diseases if the quarantine is deemed necessary to prevent the spread of the virus. They would be allowed to enter the country without quarantine by presenting proof from “a credible physician” that they have recovered from a laboratory-confirmed coronavirus infection or been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Quarantine orders would not be issued to travellers whose visit lasts no more than three days, who have proof of a negative coronavirus test taken no more than 48 hours before departure or who test negative for the virus immediately upon arrival.

Travellers spending four to six days in the country, in turn, could avoid the quarantine either by providing proof of a negative coronavirus test taken no more than 48 hours before departure or by testing negative for the virus immediately upon arrival.

The coronavirus currently has an incidence of about 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Finland, according to Helsingin Sanomat. The testing and quarantine rules would thereby not apply to travellers from countries with fewer than 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a criterion that is currently met only by Vatican in the EU and Schengen Area.

A quarantine order could be issued also to travellers from these, so-called green countries.

“If there is reason to suspect exposure [to the new coronavirus], arriving people from these groups could also be ordered into quarantine,” Liisa Katajamäki, a senior ministerial adviser at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, explained to YLE.

As the current limit is 25 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the proposal would provide additional flexibility by coupling the criteria to the incidence in Finland.

The proposal states that the government would re-examine and, if necessary, re-categorise countries based on the criteria at least once a month.

Finnish nationals and permanent residents would be allowed to arrive in the country freely, although it is recommended that also they observe a quarantine when arriving from other than green countries.

The proposal will be circulated for comments until 24 November 2020. It is to be submitted for parliamentary consideration on 3 December.

