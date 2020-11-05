Jukka Larkio , the officer in charge of the pre-trial investigation at Helsinki Police Department, told Helsingin Sanomat on Wednesday that the suspect has cast light on the events in interrogations.

THE DISTRICT COURT of Helsinki has detained a 16-year-old boy on probable cause of manslaughter in connection with a stabbing that took place outside a corner shop in Vallila, Helsinki, on Saturday, 31 October.

“He has been co-operative. He has given an account of the incident for the most part,” he stated to the daily newspaper.

Larkio added that the 16-year-old suspect and the victim, a man born in 2001, probably did not know one another but knew about one another before the incident. The stabbing is presently believed to be linked to substance abuse.

“Drugs, as is often the case in these kinds of cases,” specified Larkio. “Whether we’re talking about [drug] use or whether the incident is linked to dealing drugs is still under investigation.”

The investigators, he said, began to develop a better understanding of the incident after learning more about the detained suspect and the whereabouts of the other suspects, two boys aged 16 and 14 years, respectively. Eyewitness accounts and security-camera footage from the area have also proven “very helpful” in the pre-trial investigation.

Also the two other suspects are suspected of manslaughter.

“They went into the incident together. It’s still under investigation how many of them actually hit [the victim],” said Larkio.

Helsinki Police Department has also issued a detention for the second 16-year-old suspect, wrote Helsingin Sanomat.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT