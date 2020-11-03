The boy is currently held on suspicion of manslaughter for stabbing to death a young man outside a corner shop at the intersection of Mäkelänkatu and Päijänteentie in Vallila, a central-northern neighbourhood of the Finnish capital.

THE 16-YEAR-OLD BOY arrested on suspicion of a deadly stabbing in Helsinki on Saturday is also suspected of an attempted manslaughter that took place last month in Tampere, Finland, reports MTV.

MTV on Monday reported that the boy is also suspected of stabbing a middle-aged man in the mid-section in Kaukjärvi, Tampere, on 3 October. The 16-year-old and the 15-year-old who accompanied him had escaped from a children’s home and decided to rob someone for petrol money.

The randomly selected victim, however, had no money, and so the 16-year-old stabbed him in the stomach. The victim was taken to hospital but is no longer in life-threatening condition.

Officers at Central Finland Police Department requested that the boy be detained on suspicion of the offence, a request that was granted by the District Court of Pirkanmaa. The boy, however, was later released from pre-trial detention and issued a travel ban.

Helsingin Sanomat on Monday wrote that police spokespeople declined to confirm the information reported by MTV.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT