“People are putting off getting tested because their symptoms are mild and, as a result, more and more people are getting exposed,” it tweeted.

TAMPERE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL (TAYS) on Friday expressed its concern about a phenomenon of a growing number of people choosing not to get tested for the new coronavirus despite experiencing symptoms associated with the virus.

TAYS on Friday reported that positive samples accounted for 15 of the 1,014 samples analysed on Thursday. Everyone with even mild flu-like symptoms, it underlined, should get tested for the virus without delay.

The Pirkanmaa Hospital District as a whole is currently in the acceleration stage of the epidemic, according to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. The number of new infections detected in the district stood at 23 on Saturday and 13 on Sunday, with the former marking the second highest total since the start of the epidemic.

The hospital district is recommending that people wear face masks on public transport, at indoor public gatherings and higher-education institutions. Local employers have additionally been instructed to allow their employees to work remotely as much as possible.

The phenomenon of people not getting tested has yet been detected in the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS), Asko Järvinen, the chief physician of infectious diseases at HUS, told Helsingin Sanomat on Sunday.

“I haven't heard any reports about anything like that,” he said. “It’d naturally be dangerous if that was the case. People who test positive for the disease have especially had lots of contacts and the number of exposed people has been high.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT