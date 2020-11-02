Helsinki Police Department on Sunday said three boys aged 14 to 16 years are presently suspected of the manslaughter.

INVESTIGATORS at Helsinki Police Department have opened a pre-trial investigation into a fatal stabbing that took place in Vallila, a central-northern neighbourhood of the Finnish capital, on Saturday.

Two of the three suspects were reached and one of the two arrested on suspicion of the act on Saturday, according to a press release.

“Police on Saturday carried out tactical and technical investigations in the area [surrounding the crime scene] and, for instance, reviewed security camera footage available from the area,” said Jukka Larkio, the detective chief inspector in charge of the pre-trial investigation at Helsinki Police Department.

The emergency call centre received several calls about a stabbing outside a corner shop at the intersection of Mäkelänkatu and Päijänteentie at around 1am on Saturday. The suspects had fled the scene of the offence by the time the responding officers arrived. The victim, a man born in 2001, was taken to hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries later in the early hours of Saturday.

Helsinki Police Department said the suspect are believed to have moved around in a group of five, which included two girls, in the neighbourhood before the stabbing. All sightings of the group, as well as the incident itself, should be reported to police.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT