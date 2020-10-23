The number of fixed network telephone subscriptions has long been falling, with the trend continuing as expected during the first half of 2020. Meanwhile, the number of mobile network subscriptions has remained stable for a long time. The numbers of phone calls have been decreasing steadily in both networks. Conversely, phone call minutes and thus the average duration of phone calls increased for the first time in years. In the mobile network, the total amount of time spent talking was over 8 million minutes, with the average duration of a single phone call being 5 minutes. It would seem, then, that people kept in contact by phone more than usual during the restrictions imposed in the spring.