The ranks of the employed grew by 47,000 from the previous year to 208,000, pushing the trend of the unemployment rate from 6.7 to 8.4 per cent. The ranks of the employed, meanwhile, decreased by 35,000 dragging the trend of the employment rate from 72.6 to 71.4 per cent.

UNEMPLOYMENT in Finland increased substantially between September 2019 and September 2020, indicates data released on Tuesday by Statistics Finland .

The trend of the employment rate has been decreasing since hitting the 73-per-cent mark in January, highlighted STT.

The drop in the trend of the employment rate is attributable to the fact that the sharp, coronavirus-induced drop witnessed in employment last spring is interpreted as a permanent change rather than seasonal or random variation in the latest statistics, on account that the situation has not improved in the past six months.

“Statistics Finland updated its employment rate to better reflect what has happened,” summarised Reijo Heiskanen, the chief economist at OP Financial Group.

The statistics drew comments also from other economists.

Pasi Kuoppamäki, the chief economist at Danske Bank, pointed out that the unemployment rate has stood at 8.4 per cent since May. “Employment increased moderately in September, but the recovery of labour markets is at risk of momentarily running out of steam due to the second wave [of coronavirus infections] in the autumn,” he said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT