THE GOVERNMENT of Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) is convening today to discuss means to encourage regions to adopt firmer measures to slow down the spread of the new coronavirus in Finland.
Marin on Wednesday revealed to reporters that the objective is to bring about “a correction of sorts” in regions struggling to contain the epidemic.
“It may well be that [the current coronavirus measures] won’t be enough and that more firmer measures are needed. That’s why the government is meeting for negotiations on issuing stronger recommendations to regions so that they can make a correction of sorts,” she was quoted as saying by YLE.
While the government remains able to impose restrictions on, for example, cross-border travel and restaurant operations, recommendations concerning public gatherings, seating capacity limitations, remote work and instruction fall within the remit of municipalities, hospital districts and regional authorities, the public broadcaster reminded.
Marin identified Kuhmo, Mikkeli and Vaasa as examples of areas that have adopted firm and quick measures in advance in an attempt to tackle the epidemic.
“These kinds of tools haven’t been adopted by all regions. That’s why the government will be having talks about how we could make firmer recommendations to regions so that they have the courage to use all the tools,” she said.
Aleksi Teivainen – HT