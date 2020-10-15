Marin on Wednesday revealed to reporters that the objective is to bring about “a correction of sorts” in regions struggling to contain the epidemic.

THE GOVERNMENT of Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) is convening today to discuss means to encourage regions to adopt firmer measures to slow down the spread of the new coronavirus in Finland.

THL: 204 new infections reported in Finland The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) has reported that the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus infections rose by 204 to 12,703 between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Over a fifth, or 2,652, of the infections were detected during the most recent 14-day monitoring period between 28 September and 11 October, signalling an increase of almost 1,500 from the period between 14 and 27 September.

The new coronavirus had an incidence of 47.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the most recent monitoring period.

The death toll from the virus rose by four to 350 between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The number of people in hospital care rose by two to 48, while that of people in critical care dropped by two to eight.

The number of samples tested for the virus increased by 35,800 to over 1,248,800.

“It may well be that [the current coronavirus measures] won’t be enough and that more firmer measures are needed. That’s why the government is meeting for negotiations on issuing stronger recommendations to regions so that they can make a correction of sorts,” she was quoted as saying by YLE.

While the government remains able to impose restrictions on, for example, cross-border travel and restaurant operations, recommendations concerning public gatherings, seating capacity limitations, remote work and instruction fall within the remit of municipalities, hospital districts and regional authorities, the public broadcaster reminded.

Marin identified Kuhmo, Mikkeli and Vaasa as examples of areas that have adopted firm and quick measures in advance in an attempt to tackle the epidemic.

“These kinds of tools haven’t been adopted by all regions. That’s why the government will be having talks about how we could make firmer recommendations to regions so that they have the courage to use all the tools,” she said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT