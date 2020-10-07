Kiuru on Monday said the ministry will propose a number of amendments to the decision that lays down, for example, travel restrictions and testing requirements.

THE MINISTRY of Social Affairs and Health has identified “development needs” in the implementation of its decision-in-principle on health security in tourism, reveals Krista Kiuru (SDP), the Finnish Minister of Family Affairs and Social Services.

The decision has come under heavy criticism especially from the tourism industry in Finnish Lapland.

Kiuru declined to comment on whether the primary objective of the amendments is to improve health security by introducing even stricter restrictions or support the industry by relaxing the restrictions.

Kirsi Varhila, the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, told Uusi Suomi that both kinds of amendments remain a possibility. Although the development needs arise primarily health security, the officials are also weighing up means to facilitate tourism from “an epidemiological” standpoint.

The government’s decision-in-principle states that most travellers from countries with a high incidence of the new coronavirus are required to present proof of a negative coronavirus test taken less than 72 hours before entry. The travellers may be ordered into quarantine upon their arrival in the country, but they can reduce its duration by testing negative for a second time no sooner than 72 hours after entry.

The Finnish tourism industry has stated that combination of two tests and quarantine will effectively kill tourism in Lapland.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health is presently considering how the guidelines could be targeted more effectively, told Varhila.

“Our starting point is still a two-test system, but [the question is] how do we simultaneously achieve a high enough level of health security and how can we specify the quarantine instructions in that regard,” she said.

The decision-in-principle also states that travellers spending fewer than three days in the country are not required to take a second test or observe a two-week quarantine. This aspect of it is problematic from the viewpoint of health security, highlighted Varhila.

“The first day after entry poses the biggest risk,” she told. “This is also under scrutiny.”

YLE reported on Monday that the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) is proposing that the act on communicable diseases be amended to enable authorities to allow passengers visiting the country for five to seven days to avoid the quarantine by taking two tests. Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (Centre) has cited the proposal as grounds for removing some of the restrictions on travel.

Varhila commented on the idea briefly by stating that allowing short visits based on two negative tests would necessitate that various calculations are subjected to a careful epidemiological examination.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, she added, will present its conclusions to the government by the end of this week.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi