Voipio-Pulkki on Thursday revealed in a press conference that the majority of new infections are emerging in clusters, making it easier for authorities to manage them, except for in Greater Helsinki.

THE CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC is in the acceleration stage in Finland, according to Liisa-Maria Voipio-Pulkki, the director of strategic affairs and chief medical officer at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

“It’s clear that the rise in the incidence, the rise in [the share] of positive tests and the decrease in the traceability are worrying signs of the acceleration of the epidemic,” she acknowledged, reminding that all individuals have the duty to contribute to slowing down the spread of the coronavirus.

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) on Thursday reported that positive samples made up about 0.8 per cent of the 7,000–14,000 samples analysed daily between 21 and 27 September. The share has been on the increase for already a month, it added.

Taneli Puumalainen, a chief physician at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), confirmed in the press conference that the incidence of the virus is creeping up in all parts of Finland, but most noticeably in the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS).

THL, he added, is therefore issuing its baseline mask recommendation to all parts of the country and its supplemented recommendation for districts where the epidemic is at risk of accelerating.

“If we move on to the spreading stage, the use of masks will be expanded,” he said.

Puumalainen also pointed out that despite the widespread use of masks in some parts of Europe, the epidemiological situation has continued to exacerbate. “Masks alone won’t solve the situation, but they can be a beneficial additional tool,” he replied to a question from Helsingin Sanomat.

Tuija Kumpulainen, a head of department at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, said concerns about the up-tick in infections arose last week, prompting questions about the preparedness of hospital districts.

The ministry, she told, asked the districts to submit their action plans for preparing for and addressing the situation towards the end of last month in what was “a wake-up call”.

Over a half (12) of the 21 hospital districts estimated that they are at the basic stage of the epidemic, while six districts estimated that they are in or at the onset of the acceleration stage. Only HUS has thus far made concrete decisions in response to the situation, according to Kumpulainen.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT