“The exploitation, human trafficking, dismal working conditions and unpaid work of foreign workers. We’ve read about these issues in the cleaning and restaurant industry – and now in the construction industry,” she commented on Twitter on Monday.

PRIME MINISTER Sanna Marin (SDP) has identified criminalising underpayment of wages and granting the right to initiate class-action suits to organisations as tools needed to eradicate the exploitation of foreign labour in Finland.

“There are bound to be problems elsewhere, too.”

Although Marin identified criminalising underpayments, granting the right to class-action suits to organisations and expanding the powers of occupational protection authorities as tools to tackle the issue, she suggested the toolbox should be more expansive.

“We must find and use all tools to stop this kind of exploitation economy,” she stressed.

YLE wrote on Monday that hundreds of Ukrainians have been brought to work illegally in the construction industry in recent years through a complicated arrangement between a number of sub-contractors. They were underpaid, denied overtime and other bonuses, and not provided payslips throughout their stint in the country.

About 50 of the workers were involved in building the western extension of Helsinki Metro, according to the public broadcasting company. Police, it added, are planning on launching a large-scale investigation into the exploitation of the Ukrainians.

Helsingin Sanomat, meanwhile, reported last weekend about the poor working conditions and wages of berry pickers in Finland, adding to a steady stream of reports about labour exploitation in the field. The newspaper has also written extensively about widespread systematic labour exploitation in the cleaning and restaurant industries.

The Finnish government has pledged to explore measures such as administrative sanctions to weed out deliberate and grossly negligent underpayment of wages. It has also set up a tripartite task force to mull over the phenomenon and related judicial elements under the Ministry of Employment.

Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo (Greens) on Monday tweeted the government will also set up a police task force focusing on human trafficking as of next year.

Concerns about the effectiveness of the task force have also emerged following revelations that it is to be made up of 10 instead of 20 investigators, Helsingin Sanomat reported on 13 September.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT