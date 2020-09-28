The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) on Sunday revealed that 105 new infections were entered into the infectious disease register between Saturday and Sunday, bringing the national total to 9,682.

The day-on-day increase was attributable mostly to cases reported in the hospital districts of Helsinki and Uusimaa, Central Finland, Pirkanmaa, Päijät-Häme, Southern Savonia, Southwest Finland, Kanta-Häme and Kymenlaakso.

Aki Lindén (SDP), a former chief executive at the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS), on Sunday tweeted a graph of the new infections, pointing out that it is on a dramatic upward trajectory.

“All of the proposed measures are necessary. Stop with the needless theorisation,” he argued.

Helsingin Sanomat on Sunday reported that 1,102 of the infections were detected in the past 14 days, representing an increase of almost 100 per cent from the previous 14-day period. The number of deaths recorded in the past two weeks (6) was similarly twice as high as that recorded in the preceding two weeks (3).

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi