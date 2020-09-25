The five-party ruling coalition decided yesterday to reinstate the restrictions on travel between Finland and Estonia, Germany, Iceland, Norway, Slovakia and Sweden as of Monday, 28 September. The restrictions will also apply to citizens of Canada, Georgia and Tunisia arriving in Finland.

They were reinstated on grounds that the countries had reported an incidence of at least 25 coronavirus cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the past two weeks.

The only allowed forms of travel from the countries are return travel, transit travel, work-related travel and other types of essential travel. Authorities are also recommending that people arriving in the country observe a two-week quarantine in order to limit the risk of them transmitting the coronavirus to others in Finland.

Travellers can reduce the duration of the quarantine by taking two voluntary coronavirus tests as of 1 October. The first test is to be taken immediately upon arrival and the second in their municipality of residence no earlier than three days later.

The government confirmed that the restrictions do not apply to daily interaction between communities that stretch across the border between Finland and Norway and Sweden. The testing and quarantine requirements will also be lifted from work travel between Finland and Estonia and Sweden as of 1 October.

The restrictions were lifted for passengers arriving in Finland from San Marino.

The list of countries not subject to travel restrictions is short: Cyprus, Latvia, Lichtenstein, Lithuania, Poland and San Marino in Europe, and Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand and Uruguay outside Europe.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi