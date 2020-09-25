Lintilä expressed his readiness to re-start the scheme at a business seminar organised on Thursday by Helsingin Sanomat and Aalto Executive Education.

MINISTER OF ECONOMIC AFFAIRS Mika Lintilä (Centre) reveals he is ready to re-adopt the business cost support scheme and revise its criteria to ensure the support is targeted better to tourism industry operators in Finland, reports Helsingin Sanomat.

The seminar provided business executives an opportunity to press the minister about the crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and the support measures adopted by the Finnish government. Lintilä acknowledged that the crisis has left the tourism industry in an “extremely serious” situation and reiterated his disapproval of the government’s stringent stance on entry restrictions.

“We’ve been contributing unreasonably much to this with our own measures,” he lamented. “I stated a month ago that we should raise the [incidence-based travel] limits and close nightclubs.”

The allocation of financial support to businesses during the pandemic has drawn criticism since last spring. Lintilä on Thursday reminded that the government was unable to offer direct subsidies at the onset of the crisis because the requisite legislation had yet been enacted.

He also urged employers to act responsibly, reminding that they will inevitably face a labour shortage and employees will select employers that offer good training opportunities during their career. Scania is one example, he said: the shut-down of its manufacturing plant is set to leave hundreds of people jobless who could be re-trained to tackle the shortage of electricians.

The floor was also given to business executives.

Topi Manner, the chief executive of Finnair, questioned the government’s insistence on some of the strictest travel restrictions in Europe. “The government has been a good owner but a bad regulator for Finnair,” he said. “This is an issue that must change in a way that doesn’t compromise health security.”

Laura Peippo, the managing director of Levi Wellness Club, called attention to the importance of air and rail connections in attracting travellers to northern parts of Finland. People in Lapland, she highlighted are deeply worried about the winter season: with international visitors all but assuredly not travelling to the region in great numbers, the focus should be shifted to domestic ones.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Aleksi Teivainen – HT