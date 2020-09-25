Before the roughly 200-kilometre, one-day towing operation, the passenger ferry unloaded its cargo at the Port of Långnäs.

VIKING AMORELLA , the passenger ferry that was evacuated after running aground south of Långnäs in Åland on Sunday, has been towed to Turku Repair Yard in Naantali, Southwest Finland, reports YLE.

YLE on Thursday wrote that the ferry is expected to require a few weeks’ worth of repairs but pointed out that timetable will be clarified once staff at the repair yard have had the opportunity to examine the damage caused by the accidental grounding.

Viking Amorella had accidental ground contact south of Långnäs at 12.35pm on Sunday, while en route from Turku to Stockholm. The crew decided to stabilise the situation by pushing the ferry, which was carrying around 200 passengers and 80 crew, to shore in Järsö, Åland.

The Turku—Stockholm route is being operated by its sister ship, Viking Gabriella.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT