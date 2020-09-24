Using face masks would thus be recommended in upper secondary and higher education institutions, as well as indoor spaces such as shops, cinemas and shopping centres.

THE FINNISH INSTITUTE for Health and Welfare (THL) on Thursday announced it has supplemented its recommendation for the use of face masks to include public indoor spaces and events where avoiding close contact with others is impossible for the eventuality that the coronavirus epidemic moves to the acceleration phase in Finland.

The current recommendation is that they should be worn on public transport based on regional instructions. Regional authorities can adopt the new recommendations at their own discretion, according to Taneli Puumalainen, a chief physician at THL.

The acceleration phase is characterised by a two-week incidence of 10–25 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the occurrence of local and regional infection chains that can be largely traced to their source, and demand for hospital services that can be met without special arrangements.

THL on Thursday stated that the recommendation will be expanded further to cover, for instance, taxis and the last three years of basic education if the epidemic progresses to the spreading phase. The phase is characterised by an incidence of 18–50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a daily growth rate of over 10 per cent in new cases, a success rate of less than 50 per cent in tracing infections, and a spike in demand for hospital and critical care services.

Puumalainen said Finland as a whole is not yet in the spreading phase, but the situation warrants closer monitoring on a regional basis.

Liisa-Maria Voipio-Pulkki, the director general of strategic affairs at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, viewed that it remains premature to talk about a second wave of the epidemic, as the virus is spreading differently than last spring – through clusters rather than the population at large, she explained.

“Young adults are over-represented in the infection statistics,” she noted, pointing the finger at bars and student events.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT