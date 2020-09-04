“The Christmas season is a big question mark [for the industry] and we’re looking for answers to that,” she said at the House of the Estates in Helsinki on Thursday. “We already have a vision for how we could support tourism without compromising safety.”

PRIME MINISTER Sanna Marin (SDP) on Thursday assured that the government recognises the precarious situation of the tourism and accommodation industry in Finnish Lapland.

The Finnish government is scheduled to hold a meeting on issues related to cross-border travel next week.

Marin on Thursday reminded that the Ministry of Transport and Communications has already begun drafting a bill that would oblige transport service providers to verify that passengers have tested negative for the new coronavirus before departing for Finland. This, she said, would not only make it easier to manage risks but also make it possible to enter the country without a quarantine.

Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (Centre) has demanded that the government re-examines its criteria for designating a country as safe in order to draw tourists from a larger group of countries. He has also floated the idea of creating a “bubble” or “corridor” for tourists to reduce their contacts during visits to Lapland.

Minister of Finance Matti Vanhanen (Centre) has similarly urged the government to make a decision on the corridor model.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi