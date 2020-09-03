The University of Helsinki on Tuesday communicated that coronavirus infections have been detected in first-year dental and medical students who took part in the event organised last Thursday, 27 August.

AROUND 300 PEOPLE have been exposed to the new coronavirus at an event organised for first-year students at the University of Helsinki’s Faculty of Medicine, reports Helsingin Sanomat.

The exact number of infections and exposures was unknown at the time, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

All participants have been instructed to reduce social contacts and prohibited from taking part in in-person instruction until 8 September. The first-year dental and medical students will continue to study remotely until 16 September, according to a recommendation drafted by experts at the City of Helsinki, the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS), and the Faculty of Medicine.

Also other students and staff at the faculty have been instructed to follow stricter hygiene measures and refrain from participating in in-person teaching if they develop even mild symptoms congruous with the virus.

Risto Renkonen, the dean at the Faculty of Medicine, told Helsingin Sanomat that infections have already been detected in some of the participants. All of the participants will be contacted either today or tomorrow and invited to a coronavirus test.

“It’s tremendously helpful for the tracing effort that there’s a name list of people who registered for the event. The prevalent situation was taken into consideration in organising the event and the list of registrants was one of the precautionary measures,” he said to the newspaper.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT