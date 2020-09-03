“Something new that we’ve seen in the past three weeks, along with the infections, is a massive increase in the number of exposures,” she stated on YLE’s A-studio on Tuesday.

EEVA RUOTSALAINEN , a deputy chief physician at the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS), has estimated that the easing of restrictions is beginning to have a visible impact on the coronavirus situation in Finland.

“We’ve in the past three weeks had a total of 4,000 exposures in the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa.”

Ruotsalainen reminded that people become exposed to the new coronavirus in their everyday lives: in kindergartens, schools, workplaces, leisure activities and – especially – private events. “People have organised a lot of parties, both small ones and big ones, in the autumn,” she highlighted, urging everyone to use their discretion.

“I appeal to the conscience of every citizen: please consider seriously the size of private events. I’d personally recommend that private events have less than 10, or at least less than 20 people.”

Pekka Nuorti, a professor of epidemiology at Tampere University, told Uusi Suomi on Tuesday similarly that the number of exposures is expected to increase in the autumn due to the lifting of restrictions. More and more people are additionally returning to their daily lives after the summer holidays and remote-work periods.

Nuorti is in charge of an online course launched to train health care professionals to track down the contacts of coronavirus carriers. The course has already been completed by as many as 1,300 people.

“We now have a bit of a trained reserve,” he stated.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi