The Koronavilkku app was made available on the App Store and Google Play on Monday.

OVER A MILLION Finns have downloaded the newly released app designed to facilitate the efforts of health care authorities to identify people exposed to the new coronavirus and break chains of infections, reveals the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

THL on Monday stated that it hopes the app will hit the one-million-download mark within a month of its release, reminding that its effectiveness depends primarily on how widely it is adopted by members of the public.

“The number is absolutely wonderful. Reaching this kind of a download number in a single day exceeded all our expectations,” Mika Salminen, the head of health security at THL, rejoiced on Tuesday.

“A million downloads means that a million people have the opportunity to be notified quickly about the possibility of having been exposed to the coronavirus. The larger the group of users, the quicker and more reliably we are able to break chains of infection and keep the epidemic in check. Let’s keep the world-record pace going.”

Helsingin Sanomat on Tuesday revealed that the app is not available to all smartphone users due to operating system requirements and the sanctions imposed by Huawei by the United States. The Trump Administration placed the Chinese smartphone manufacturer to its economic blacklist in May 2019.

Huawei and Honor-branded smartphones released since then do not have access to Google Play.

The situation could affect as many as 200,000 Huawei phones in Finland, Helsingin Sanomat wrote, citing estimates of the manufacturer’s market share and share of smartphones released after May 2019.

Huawei Technologies Oy declined to comment on how large a share of smartphones are affected by the sanctions.

Aleksi Yrttiaho, the head of data administration at THL, said to the newspaper that the app should become available also for smartphones manufactured by Huawei. “We’ve opened a dialogue with Huawei. Hopefully we can resolve the issue,” he commented.

Antti Piha, a member of the mobile services team at Huawei Technologies, said Huawei and THL are currently collaborating to bring the app to smartphones reliant on Appgallery, the app marketplace of Huawei.

“I’m sure both parties are eager to move this forward on as quick a timetable as possible,” he said to Helsingin Sanomat.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT