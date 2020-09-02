“I can confirm that there’s no widespread domestic epidemic ongoing in Finland. We’ve had some domestic cases, but they’re not all over [the country]. Their number has also stayed relatively small,” Mika Salminen, the head of health security at THL, told Helsingin Sanomat on Tuesday.

THE NEW CORONAVIRUS is presently not an epidemic in Finland, according to the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

Markku Broas, the chief physician of infectious diseases at Lapland Hospital District, stated on YLE’s Ykkösaamu on Monday similarly that the coronavirus is currently not an epidemic in Finland. Epidemic, however, is not a straightforward concept with a definition set in stone, according to Broas.

“We’re talking about an epidemic when the disease cases start increasing continuously and are going up week after week. That’s when the infections aren’t coming in individual clusters and we aren’t able to pinpoint a notable share of them,” he explained.

Helsingin Sanomat pointed out yesterday that an average of 24 new infections have been reported daily in the country in the past two weeks. With the daily number of coronavirus tests conducted peaking at over 14,000, the share of positive tests has remained pronouncedly low. The number of deaths caused by the virus crept up by only two in the past two weeks.

THL on Tuesday revealed that 56 new laboratory-confirmed infections were reported to the infectious diseases register between Monday and Tuesday. Only 10 people were in hospital care, including one in critical care, with symptoms caused by the virus yesterday.

Salminen reminded Helsingin Sanomat that Tuesdays tend to be when many infections detected over the weekend are entered into the register.

“We aren’t getting nervous yet. These took place over several days,” he said.

Broas similarly underscored that sudden increases in the daily number of coronavirus infections should not be interpreted as a sign of an upward trend.

“The situation is mostly calm,” he stated to YLE. “We have a couple of infection clusters that have changed the daily number in a significant way. There’s also activity in the capital region. The near future will tell how the situation develops.”

Although both medical experts estimated that the coronavirus is not currently an epidemic in the country, they stressed that the virus continues to pose a threat. “We could talk about a calm phase in that sense. The threat hasn’t gone anywhere, as there’s still plenty of the virus in the world,” reminded Salminen.

One of the recent infection clusters was detected in Kuhmo, Kainuu. As many as 16 under 30-year-olds in the area have tested positive and more than 150 have been exposed to the new coronavirus through contacts at home, workplace and leisure activities.

The 8,500-resident town last weekend decided to shut down many of its services – including gyms, libraries, museums and youth clubs – in a bid to prevent the virus from spreading further.

“It’s clear that there’ll be new infections this week and therefore new exposures. We’ll see after that what kind of an impact the restrictions will have,” Tytti Määttä, the municipal manager of Kuhmo, commented to Helsingin Sanomat.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT