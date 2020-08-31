The Finnish gross domestic product, the data shows, decreased by 4.5 per cent from the first quarter of the year and 6.4 per cent from the second quarter of 2019. The estimates stood at 3.2 and 4.9 per cent, respectively, as recently as in mid-August.

THE NOSEDIVE of the Finnish economy was steeper than expected between April and June, suggests revised preliminary data released on Friday by Statistics Finland.

Statistics Finland on Friday reported that Finnish exports contracted by 8.7 per cent from the previous quarter and 12.0 per cent from the previous year between April and June. Imports, meanwhile, contracted by 9.8 per cent from the first quarter of the year and 12.7 per cent from the second quarter of last year.

The national economy has thus contracted in three consecutive quarters.

“Investments were the economic demand component that performed the best in the second quarter. Investments declined by roughly half a per cent from the previous quarter and one per cent from the previous year. Public investments grew by seven per cent, but private investments dropped by three per cent from the second quarter of 2019,” Timo Hirvonen, the chief economist at Handelsbanken, said according to Helsingin Sanomat.

The Finnish economy has been relatively unscathed by the coronavirus compared to many others in Europe. Both France and Germany, for instance, have seen their gross domestic product fall by more than 10 per cent. Spain has seen its output plummet by as much as 18.5 per cent.

The nosedive of last spring is nonetheless harsh, viewed Jukka Appelqvist, an economist at Danske Bank.

“Although we weathered the spring surprisingly well, the contraction of our gross domestic product is harsh compared to last year because the quarters leading up to the coronavirus epidemic were also relatively timid here,” he told. “Finland registered its third consecutive quarter of contracting gross domestic product. We descended rather deep into a recession in spite of all this.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT