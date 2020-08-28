NO MORE THAN 10 of the roughly 2,000 voluntary coronavirus tests conducted at Helsinki Airport in August have yielded a positive result, Lasse Ilkka, a senior advisor at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, revealed in a news conference on Wednesday.

Timo Aronkytö, the deputy mayor of health and social services at the City of Vantaa, revealed that some 30–80 tests have since been conducted daily at the airport and that the majority of passengers have consented to the voluntary test. The tests have been conducted on, for example, a total of 350 people arriving from Romania, with two of the tests coming back positive.

On Wednesday, the tests were conducted on passengers from Frankfurt (DE) and Málaga (ES); on Thursday, on passengers from Istanbul (TR).

Aronkytö said the airport has the capacity to conduct two to three times as many tests as currently if the epidemiological situation worsens globally or the number of passengers arriving from high-risk countries begins to increase.

No mandatory tests, however, are currently under consideration at Helsinki Airport. Such stricter measures, he said, would require a recommendation from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health or the Regional State Administrative Agencies (AVI).

He also expressed his bafflement with claims made not only by passengers but also by the media that health consultation and coronavirus testing is not conspicuous enough at the airport.

“It’s impossible to simply walk by,” said Aronkytö. “There are signs as tall as two men.”

Measures at Helsinki Airport are nevertheless less stringent than at many other airports, including Turku Airport, Helsingin Sanomat highlighted on Friday. The newspaper pointed out that the tests have been exclusively voluntary, the test sites under-utilised and the quarantine instructions distributed to passengers outdated as recently as last week.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi