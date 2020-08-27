AVI on Wednesday tweeted that its decision to oblige the organisers of events with more than 50 attendees to make sure the attendees can observe social distancing and follow hygiene instructions will enter into effect on 1 September.

THE REGIONAL STATE Administrative Agencies (AVI) will uphold their unexpected decision to tighten the restrictions on public events in Finland.

The limit will therefore drop from 500 to 50.

Guaranteeing safety with special arrangements at events with over 50 attendees, it argued, is necessary in light of the unfavourable development of the coronavirus epidemic and the increase in infections and exposures in August. The organisers of such events are thus obliged to abide by the instructions of the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare and the Ministry of Education and Culture.

The announcement has raised eyebrows because the decision to lower the limit was originally based, at least partly, on a typo in the guidelines issued to AVI by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

Kirsi Varhila, the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, on Tuesday said that the decision would be “rectified” due to the missing zero in the guidelines.

AVI declared earlier that it will re-consider the decision after receiving the updated guidelines but also, as the authority with the power to make decisions on the issue, decide on whether it is necessary to overturn the decision. Its justification for ramping up the restrictions was the worsening epidemiological situation in Finland.

The conclusion, it said yesterday, was that there is no reason to revisit the decision announced on Monday.

“People are participating in events from several localities, meaning that those exposed [to the coronavirus] at the event can spread the infection to a wide area. The restrictions are therefore necessary in the areas of all Regional State Administrative Agencies,” it stated.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi